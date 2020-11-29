HyperCash Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bithumb, EXX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00164736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00922424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470832 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165402 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,906,125 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, Binance, Cryptopia, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

