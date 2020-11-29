I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,935.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00589861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.01077353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,543,105 coins.

I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

