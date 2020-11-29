IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $188.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,890,000 after buying an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

