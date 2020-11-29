Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Santander cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th.

IBDRY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.35. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

