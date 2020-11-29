IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.76 million and a P/E ratio of 23.81. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,845,000.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.