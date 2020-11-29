IBStoken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,010.00 (IBS)

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. IBStoken has a total market capitalization of $10,093.53 and approximately $49,010.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IBStoken has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IBStoken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 181.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (CRYPTO:IBS) is a token. IBStoken’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,642 tokens. IBStoken’s official website is www.ibstoken.org.

IBStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IBStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IBStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IBStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

