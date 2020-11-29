iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ICLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $8,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLK stock remained flat at $$7.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 823,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,533. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

