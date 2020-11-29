Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Tops $824,055.63

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 102.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $824,055.63 and approximately $994.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

