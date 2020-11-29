IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $457,905.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00164736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00922424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470832 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165402 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,456,661 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

