Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Cap of $129,935.22

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $129,935.22 and $18.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,082.55 or 1.00074810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003024 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,372,282 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,109 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

