IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $642,134.57 and approximately $147.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, LBank and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest, LBank, Upbit, Gate.io, DDEX, OEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Allbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

