Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $317.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. Dismal segmental performance due to pandemic-led disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins does not bode well for the stock either. Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raises apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging.”

Get Illumina alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.22.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.30 and its 200-day moving average is $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.