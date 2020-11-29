Impleum (IMPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Impleum has a market cap of $46,802.56 and $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Impleum has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00017309 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,657,701 coins and its circulating supply is 8,550,755 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

