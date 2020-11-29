Incent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $466.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $860,646.53 and $466.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is incent.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

