Infratil Limited (IFT.AX) (ASX:IFT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Infratil Limited (IFT.AX) (ASX:IFT) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Infratil Limited (IFT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.49.

About Infratil Limited (IFT.AX)

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate, and All Other Segments and Corporate segments.

