Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.62 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00006188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00166623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00301582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00924607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00165430 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,164,290 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

