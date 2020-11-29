Ink (INK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,854.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $330,882.68 and $51,854.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00164726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00298149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00928295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00166188 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.