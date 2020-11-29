Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Tops $224,453.91

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $224,453.91 and approximately $6,172.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

