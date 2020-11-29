InsaneCoin One Day Volume Hits $414.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $130,846.73 and approximately $414.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00586142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002360 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.01076325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,970,658 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.