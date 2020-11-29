Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £96,672.45 in Stock

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) insider David Gosnell acquired 140,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £96,672.45 ($126,303.17).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 67.80 ($0.89) on Friday. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $795.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.40 ($0.92).

About Coats Group plc (COA.L)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

