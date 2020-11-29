Insider Buying: Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Insider Acquires £15,750 in Stock

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Shares of LON:ECK opened at GBX 64.48 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74. Eckoh plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Get Eckoh plc (ECK.L) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Eckoh plc (ECK.L)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.