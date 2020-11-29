Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £26,550 in Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74).

Olivier Grémillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe plc (HSV.L) alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Olivier Grémillon purchased 2,000 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,520 ($32,035.54).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,053 ($13.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,257.50. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.