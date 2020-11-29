Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys £10,817.28 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele bought 22,536 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,817.28 ($14,132.85).

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) stock opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.56) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

