Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Paul Johnson acquired 900,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

On Thursday, October 8th, Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON:POW opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

About Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

