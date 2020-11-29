Insider Selling: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Peter Aghar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,682,702.

Peter Aghar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Peter Aghar sold 20,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$118,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Aghar sold 3,200 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$19,332.48.

Shares of PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRV.UN shares. Laurentian increased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

