InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

