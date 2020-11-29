Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans None Dividend of $1.53

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.53 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.