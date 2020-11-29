Insula (ISLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,502.97

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Insula has a total market cap of $96,502.97 and approximately $423.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insula has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00069405 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000838 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 184.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031546 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,509 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com.

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

