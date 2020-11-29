INT (INT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.