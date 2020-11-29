Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Integra Resources stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $20,340,000. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

