Interzone (ITZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,093.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.70 or 0.03065717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.82 or 0.01546520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00432969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00672035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00406156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.