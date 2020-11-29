Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 4.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

