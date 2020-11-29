Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 18.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,163,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,763,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.