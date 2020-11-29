Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Investar stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

