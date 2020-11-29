Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Down 13.7% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $1,505.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

