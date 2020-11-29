IoTeX Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $71.99 million and $3.31 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bilaxy. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00370124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.02907821 BTC.

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

