IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 185.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $3.571 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s payout ratio is presently -274.62%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

