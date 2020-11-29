iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,512 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

