iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 1.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $236.68. 20,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

