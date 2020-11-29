iStar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

iStar has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect iStar to earn ($0.81) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.3%.

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iStar will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

