Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0022

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a market cap of $12,696.49 and approximately $895.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 5,791,868 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

