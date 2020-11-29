iTicoin (ITI) Price Hits $1.59 on Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. iTicoin has a total market cap of $51,029.28 and approximately $434.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00008825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, iTicoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00921071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471409 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00166478 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.