ITO Utility Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 28% against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $304,970.60 and $230.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00165155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00921594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00468760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00165754 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,785,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,125,123 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network.

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

