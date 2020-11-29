IXT 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. IXT has a market capitalization of $217,684.51 and $2.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IXT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT (IXT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitbns and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.