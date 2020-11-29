Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

