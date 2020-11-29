Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $160,038,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $78,716,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

