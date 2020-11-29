Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $127.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $1,362,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $810,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.