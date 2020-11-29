Jarvis Network Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and $661,236.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

