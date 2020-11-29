JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 230.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $195,585,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.41. 5,787,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,963. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

