Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TRYIY stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.